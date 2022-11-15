SPORTS-PATRIOTS-PREPARING-FOR-THEIR-BIGGEST-1-YB.jpg

Mac Jones unloads a pass against the Jets during last season's clash in Foxborough. The Patriots have beaten the Jets 13 straight times.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Having vanquished the Jets 13 straight times by an average of almost 20 points, Bill Belichick might be running low on motivational material when he walks into the Patriots’ team meeting Wednesday to reintroduce Gang Green.

If so, Belichick might consider leaning into the hype for once ahead of the biggest Pats-Jets showdown in more than a decade.