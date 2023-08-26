NFL: Preseason-New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass during the third quarter of Friday night’s preseason game against the Titans.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Zappe Fever seems like such a long time ago. With training camp and the preseason now complete, Bailey Zappe, who captured the hearts of New England fans coming on in relief of both Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer last season, can’t seem to find his way.

The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who had a lion’s share of the snaps Friday night with Jones given the night off, struggled mightily in the preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. He went 8-for-15 for 57 yards. He was sacked four times. He fumbled three times (one lost). His quarterback rating was 62.4 in the 23-7 loss.