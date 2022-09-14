SPORTS-PATRIOTS-QB-MAC-JONES-STARTS-1-YB.jpg

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones goes through the paces under the watchful eye of offensive assistant Joe Judge during an August practice.

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After 72 hours of doubt and concern over the health of Mac Jones’s back, a region could finally relax Wednesday.

Jones said he’s good to go.