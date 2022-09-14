FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After 72 hours of doubt and concern over the health of Mac Jones’s back, a region could finally relax Wednesday.
Jones said he’s good to go.
“Yeah,” the quarterback replied when asked if he expects to play Sunday at Pittsburgh. “I’m good.”
The back spasms Jones suffered at the end of last Sunday’s loss at Miami, which led to initial X-rays at the stadium and further testing in Foxborough, were not enough to sideline him Wednesday. The Patriots listed Jones as a full participant on their practice report. Jones said he’s been following a normal treatment plan, which seems to have yielded immediate results.
“(My back) feels good,” he said. “Everything feels good.”
Jones should need all of his strength against a Steelers defense that forced five turnovers in Cincinnati last weekend. Pittsburgh escaped with a 23-20 win largely thanks to its defense, which started the game with a pick-six. That interception belonged to safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a former teammate of Jones’s at Alabama.
Jones had high praise for Fitzpatrick, who will surely be looking to seize on the quarterback’s mistakes Sunday.
“Minkah, he was the epitome of a great football player and person,” Jones said. “I looked up to him a lot.”
Last weekend, Jones got sacked twice and intercepted once. He finished 21-of-30 for 213 yards and a touchdown. It was unclear if or how the back spasms affected his performance.
Jones was clobbered on a fourth-quarter hit that netted a roughing-the-passer penalty, but later connected with Kendrick Bourne on a 41-yard pass, the team’s longest gain of the day.
Bay Stater Friermuth on Belichick’s mind
Before he became an NFL starter, Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was a high school star in Massachusetts.
Freiermuth split his decorated high school career between Pentucket High and later Brooks School in North Andover.
He rapidly developed into a four-star recruit, then a star at Penn State and rookie standout in Pittsburgh.
Freiermuth caught 60 passes for 497 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a favorite target of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
On Wednesday, Bill Belichick offered a scouting report of Freiermuth during his midday press conference by saying, “Good player. Athletic kid, big target, catches the ball well, competitive blocker. He’s got good size, can cover some people on the end of the line of scrimmage.
“He’s done a good job for them. Had a couple of big plays last week (at Cincinnati).”
Last year, Freiermuth led all rookie tight ends in touchdown receptions (seven), and ranked second in targets (79), receptions (60), receiving yards (497), yards after the catch (247) and first downs gained (34). The Steelers made Freiermuth a second-round pick when they selected him 55th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.