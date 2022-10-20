NFL: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is shown before the Pittsburgh game on Sept. 18.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — By all accounts public and private, Mac Jones is right on track.

At the start of Thursday’s practice, he ran without limitation. He took under-center snaps with the starting offensive line. He dropped back and threw passes of all distances, always taking the first rep in positional drills.