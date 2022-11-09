NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is all smiles greeting Indy quarterback Sam Ehlinger after the Patriots beat the Colts at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Can one turnover-free game be the key to unlocking Mac Jones’s potential?

You can see the frustration from the Patriots quarterback this season. Jones has never hidden his emotions, but it became telling when he’d look visibly upset following a bad play or an interception. As this season has progressed, we’ve seen plenty of both.