NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Patriots running back James White, shown fending off a Miami defender in 2020, announced his retirement on Thursday.

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY SPORTS

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from football Thursday with a statement on social media.

White, 30, retired after suffering a hip subluxation last September that required surgery and kept him bedridden for more than a month during recovery. He re-signed on a two-year deal last spring, and started training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but never progressed to full practice participation.