The changing of the guard continues in Foxborough, Mass.
According to The Boston Globe, the Patriots are releasing longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski. After Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay last week, Gostkowski was the longest tenured member of the Patriots. Last year was the kicker’s 14th season in New England and he exits as one of the best kickers in franchise history. The Pats will save around $3 million in cap space by releasing the veteran.
Gostkowski, 36, is coming off a rough year. He played in four games last season, connecting on 7 of 8 field goals.
Gostkowski suffered a season-ending hip injury that also required surgery. That led the Patriots on a kicking odyssey during which three kickers came and went.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2006, Gostkowski had the tough task of replacing Adam Vinatieri. Over the years, he turned into one of the team’s greatest kickers.
A three-time Super Bowl champion, Gostkowski is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
Gostkowski is the Patriots’ all-time leading scorer (1,771). He owns the Patriots record for the longest field goal (62 yards in 2017). From 2006-16, he made an NFL-record 478 consecutive extra points.
He also led the NFL in scoring in five seasons (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015).
The team could attempt to bring back Nick Folk, who finished last season with the Pats.
The Patriots could also turn to the 2020 NFL Draft. Some of the top kicking prospects are Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia), Tyler Bass (Georgia Southern), and Eberle Dominik (Utah State).
Cody Davis comes aboard
The Patriots added more depth to their secondary and special teams units on Monday by adding safety Cody Davis, according to his agent, Jordan Woy.
Davis is a veteran of seven NFL seasons and is known as a core special teamer who can also help on defense. Last year, the 30-year-old played 87.4% (382) of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ special-teams snaps and 6.5% (68) of the team’s defensive snaps. Davis spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams.