FOXBOROUGH — Bailey Zappe doesn’t know if he’s starting for the Patriots when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
Bill Belichick declined to give an update on whether Mac Jones might be ready to return this week. But the fact that starting again is even a possibility remains a little hard-to-believe for Zappe.
“Of course, I had a little confidence that I’d be able to make it myself, but for me, it’s still surreal to be in this position and be in the NFL and be a quarterback in the NFL,” he said. “I think I’ll still always take advantage of every day and live this dream I’ve had since I was 5.”
It might never have happened if not for the pandemic.
Two years ago, he was a senior at Houston Baptist (now Houston Christian), a Championship Subdivision program with a CVS in the parking lot of its stadium. It’s 8.3 miles away from the Texans’ NRG Stadium on the map, but a world away from the NFL.
In his senior season there, he played just four games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season after leading the FCS with 35 touchdown passes in 2019. Had 2020 played out as a normal season, he might have gotten NFL attention, but playing in a wide-open non-pro-style offense against lesser competition might have limited his opportunities.
But because of the pandemic, every Division I athlete got an extra year of eligibility and Zappe used his to transfer to Western Kentucky, following HBU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. He made the most of his chance.
Last year in the Hilltoppers’ wide-open offense, he broke NCAA single-season records for passing yards (5,967) and touchdown passes (62) and landed himself on NFL radars.
The Patriots picked him in the fourth round and he’s vaulted up the depth chart.
Aided by injuries to Jones and Brian Hoyer, he’s started two games and won them both.
Two years after closing his season at Eastern Kentucky and one year after playing for Western Kentucky, he could be starting against the Bears on Monday night. He both appreciated that moment and tried not to look too far ahead.”
“I’ve definitely been watching (Monday Night Football) for a long time. It’s a great environment. Prime time football,” he said. “Right now, I’m just focused on practice.”
Patriots sign Webb for special teams
The Patriots made a move to try and replace one of their key special teamers.
The Patriots have signed rookie receiver Raleigh Webb off of the Ravens practice squad and he already has a spot in the Gillette Stadium locker room.
The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
The signing was a necessity after the team lost special teamer Cody Davis to a severe-looking non-contact injury in Sunday’s win over the Browns. Davis was a key special teamer for New England, playing in multiple phases, including as the personal protector on punts.
The 6-foot-2 Webb landed in Baltimore as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft after spending his college career at The Citadel. Webb wore a traditional receiver’s number, 87, with the Ravens.
With the Patriots, Webb has changed to No. 44, which is traditionally for defensive backs or running backs.
Webb played in two games with the Ravens during his time there. He was elevated for the team’s Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, where he made his first NFL tackle. He was also elevated for the Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Patriots.
Picking up a player off of another team’s practice squad means that Webb will immediately be added to the team’s 53-man roster.