NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Patriots owner Robert Kraft congratulates quarterback Bailey Zappe following the win at Cleveland on Sunday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH — Bailey Zappe doesn’t know if he’s starting for the Patriots when they host the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Bill Belichick declined to give an update on whether Mac Jones might be ready to return this week. But the fact that starting again is even a possibility remains a little hard-to-believe for Zappe.