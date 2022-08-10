FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get his formal introduction to New England fans Thursday when the Patriots host the New York Giants at 7 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in both teams’ preseason opener.
Reserve quarterbacks regularly see plenty of action in preseason games and Zappe should see his share against the Giants. He’ll shed his training camp No. 55 jersey for a still-to-be-determined quarterback number. Regardless of how much playing time Bill Belichick wants to give Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to work on their new offense against a live opponent, Zappe could see a lot of second-half snaps.
“I’m really to get out there with my teammates and coaches, sling the ball around and have fun,” Zappe said. “Let’s play some ball. I’ve been asking everybody that’s been in the NFL for a while what to expect and how to prepare.”
It’ll be his first time lining up consistently under center in a game after playing in spread offenses in college at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky.
“I actually enjoy it. Of course, there’s a learning curve going under center. I’ve gotten really comfortable with it. It’s something I’ll continue to work on,” Zappe said.
Since they spent a fourth-round pick on him, Zappe is on pretty good footing to make the Patriots’ roster out of camp, but many of the players he lines up with could be competing for a job.
“It’s important for everybody, especially us rookies. It’ll be our first game,” he said. “Get out there, play together and get that camaraderie down and play ball. ... It just goes down the line of doing my job. That’s what we all plan on doing on Thursday, doing our job and figuring out the rest.”
McCourty a fan of Mayo
Devin McCourty has seen several former Patriots assistant coaches become head coaches in his time in New England. He’ll see new Giants coach Brian Daboll, who did two tours of duty under Bill Belichick, Thursday night when New York visits for both teams’ preseason opener.
In two weeks, longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wlll lead the Raiders against the Patriots. After practice Tuesday, McCourty was asked who might be next. Which assistant coach that he’s been around was most ready for the big chair?
McCourty didn’t hesitate and named linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who he played with early in his career and has seen develop as an assistant coach.
“When I came here I thought Mayo was in year eight or 10 because every time I had a question on anything I would go to Mayo,” McCourty said. “When I got here, Matty P (Patricia) would tell you, ‘you don’t make a check unless Jerod makes a check.’”
Mayo, who played for the Patriots from 2008-15, is 36 years old. He was actually in year three when McCourty was a rookie, but he was a leader from the early days of his career.
Mayo interviewed with both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos for their open positions during the offseason.
McCourty thought Mayo’s ability to earn trust and build relationships would be a significant asset. “What he used to do as a player, not only on the field, but off the field. The relationships he built. He’s a true leader of men. That’s ultimately what it comes down to,” McCourty said. “What he’s meant for me as a football player and as a man, I think someday, he’ll definitely be wearing that hat.”