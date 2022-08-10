NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium recently. Expect Zappe to get plenty of snaps in tonight’s preseason opener against the Giants.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get his formal introduction to New England fans Thursday when the Patriots host the New York Giants at 7 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in both teams’ preseason opener.

Reserve quarterbacks regularly see plenty of action in preseason games and Zappe should see his share against the Giants. He’ll shed his training camp No. 55 jersey for a still-to-be-determined quarterback number. Regardless of how much playing time Bill Belichick wants to give Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer to work on their new offense against a live opponent, Zappe could see a lot of second-half snaps.