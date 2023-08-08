SPORTS-PATRIOTS-ROOKIES-MAKING-WIDE-RECEIVER-1-YB.jpg

Demario Douglas makes a one-handed catch during New England Patriots training camp in Foxborough, Mass., on Tuesday.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas’s 1-on-1 drills have been must-watch spectacles through the first two weeks of training camp.

Douglas is undefeated (8-for-8) in the drills so far. The 5-foot-8 wide receiver can put his foot in the ground, break and suddenly gain a quarter-field of separation on his defender when matched up individually.