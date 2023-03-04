SPORTS-GUREGIAN-MEET-BRIAN-HOYER-MAC-1-YB.jpg

Brian Hoyer of the New England Patriots takes off his helmet during practice at Gillette Stadium last September in Foxborough, Mass.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

The Patriots are expected to release veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, a source confirmed to the Herald.

Hoyer, who has had three different stints with the Patriots, started one game in 2022, that coming Week 4 against the Packers in Green Bay.