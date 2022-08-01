Patriots sign P Jake Bailey to four-year extension Field Level Media Aug 1, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Punter Jake Bailey signed a contract extension through the 2025 season worth a reported $13.5 million.Bailey's extension includes more than $6 million guaranteed and runs through the 2025 season, per ESPN.He was entering the final year of his rookie contract.In his career, he has a 46.7-yard average with 90 punts downed inside the 20. He also handles kickoffs.Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2020. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save