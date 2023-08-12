The New England Patriots were busy on Saturday shoring up the roster.
The team officially signed running back C.J. Marable and also added offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool. Both Marable and Vanterpool spent time in the USFL.
To make room for those two players, the Patriots waived linebacker Olakunie Fatukasi and safety Jourdan Heilig, who was more known for his special teams play.
Marable provides some depth at running back while Vanterpool, an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii, most recently played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.
All of those transactions were announced on the team’s website.
Along with getting some help behind Rhamondre Stevenson at running back, the Patriots also desperately needed some help on the offensive line, particularly at tackle. Vanterpool, who’s 6-foot-6, has played both tackle positions and both guard positions at Hawaii.
He had been in for a workout last month, while the Patriots also had two other linemen in on Friday.
The team has several offensive lineman missing, including starting guard Michael Onwenu, who had offseason ankle surgery, and reserve tackle Calvin Anderson, who is on the non-football injury list. Starting left tackle Trent Brown, and starting left guard Cole Strange have also been dealing with unspecified injuries. Brown has been limited in workouts.
Marable, who last played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. The 26-year-old won two USFL championships in the past two seasons.
Marable signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina in 2021. He was released at the end of training camp, but landed with the Birmingham the next spring, where he ran for 401 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.
This spring, Marable ran for 525 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry for the Stallions. He finished fourth in the USFL in rushing. He also added three rushing touchdowns.