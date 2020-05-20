The New England Patriots signed safety Kyle Dugger, their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, on Wednesday.
Terms were not announced.
New England selected Dugger, who played at Lenoir-Rhyne, in the second round with the No. 37 overall selection. They did not have a first-round pick.
His signing means the Patriots have their entire 2020 draft class -- 10 players -- under contract. ESPN's Field Yates reported that New England is the first team to sign all of its draft picks.
Dugger was the first Lenoir-Rhyne player drafted since 2000. Limited to just seven games in 2019 because of a hand injury, he was a second-team Division II All-American after recording 31 tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and four pass breakups. As a punt returner, he averaged 14.6 yards on 12 returns and scored two touchdowns.