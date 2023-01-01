Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) celebrates his touchdown catch against Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Dugger returned an interception for a touchdown to headline a strong second-half defensive effort, and the New England Patriots kept their postseason hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.
The Patriots maintained a shot at the AFC’s final Wild Card berth with the win over the Dolphins, their first in the division series since September 2020. The Pats (8-8) will clinch a postseason spot if they win at Buffalo next weekend.
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the NFL’s most dangerous duo, were held to 102 total receiving despite occasionally facing defensive backs who made their Patriots debuts Sunday. Along with veterans Jonathan Jones and Myles Bryant, the Patriots deployed practice-squad members Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely at cornerback, and teamed them with the league’s deepest safety group.
Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards to the end zone to stake the Patriots to a 16-14 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter.
Mac Jones later capped an 89-yard march with a 1-yard scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers to hand Miami (8-8) its fifth straight loss.
Jones completed 20 of 33 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Tyquan Thornton had three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown, and Meyers hauled in six receptions for 48 yards.
Bridgewater exited the game with a finger injury following Dugger's interception. Bridgewater threw for 161 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 12-for-19 passing.
Skylar Thompson took over under center and threw a 4-yard TD to tight end Mike Gesicki with 1:04 remaining, but the Dolphins couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick.
After the teams played to a 7-7 tie in the first half, the Dolphins took a 14-7 edge after Raheem Mostert found himself on the receiving end of a 2-yard TD pass from Bridgewater early in the third quarter.
Nick Folk booted a 49-yard field on the Patriots' following possession to make it 14-10.
Jason Sanders had a chance to give the Dolphins the lead before halftime but pushed a 51-yard field goal wide right with 6:21 left to play in the first half.
A defensive holding penalty allowed the Patriots to set up shop at the Miami 11 on their opening drive, and they took advantage, as Jones found Thornton three plays later for a 7-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
However, the Dolphins immediately answered with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that Tyreek Hill punctuated with a 2-yard rush to even the score.
