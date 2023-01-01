NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Kyle Dugger returned an interception for a touchdown to headline a strong second-half defensive effort, and the New England Patriots kept their postseason hopes alive with a 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots maintained a shot at the AFC’s final Wild Card berth with the win over the Dolphins, their first in the division series since September 2020. The Pats (8-8) will clinch a postseason spot if they win at Buffalo next weekend.