Matthew Judon, Josh Uche and Jonathan Jones headlined a masterclass defensive effort that lifted the New England Patriots to a 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass.

Judon and Uche each had three sacks for the Patriots (5-4), who totaled nine as a team. Jones blocked a punt and returned an interception for a touchdown to launch New England over .500 for the first time this season.

Reports from Field Level Media and masslive.com.