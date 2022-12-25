NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

 David Butler II

Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers have undoubtedly been the two best players on the New England Patriots offense this season.

Stevenson is a budding star at running back who can shoulder a heavy workload on all three downs, while Meyers remains as reliable as they come on third down. He constantly finds a way to shake open, even when defenses know Mac Jones is going to be looking for him to move the chains.