FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton played poorly, the defense allowed two passing touchdowns, couldn’t stop a nose bleed on the ground and a kick was missed.
No matter. The Patriots, as they usually do on Sundays at Gillette Stadium, found a way to win.
Rex Burkhead’s three touchdowns led to a solid 36-20 victory over the Raiders, a career game for Burkhead that highlighted another dominant rushing performance by a remade Pats offense.
Burkhead and Co. bulldozed Las Vegas for 250 rushing yards, the second time they’ve eclipsed 200 this year. Sony Michel’s 117 yards were the third-most he’s recorded in an NFL game and the most he’s rushed for since his rookie season.
While Raiders quarterback Derek Carr directed an efficient passing attack, he was strip-sacked twice, including once for a defensive touchdown with 5:13 remaining that effectively put his team away.
Patriots outside linebacker Shilique Calhoun forced two fumbles, including the game-clincher in the end zone, which Deatrich Wise recovered for a 23-point lead. Chase Winovich stripped Carr in the second quarter at midfield for another turnover.
Carr fired the second of two touchdown passes in garbage time and finished 24 of 32 for 261 yards. He was forced to work without his best weapon, tight end Darren Waller, who was limited to a pair of harmless catches for nine yards. Pats defensive backs Joejuan Williams and Kyle Dugger blanketed Waller for most of the day.
Offensively, the Patriots repeatedly led the Raiders defense into traps, dialing up screens, draws and other misdirection to unlock free yards against an undisciplined front. Burkhead led the team with seven receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. Troubled by inaccuracy, Newton went 17 of 28 for 162 yards, a touchdown and one interception in his most uneven performance as a Patriot.
Two punts and a gift-wrapped interception were all the Pats had to show after the first quarter, when they finally began to establish their ground game. Behind Michel, Burkhead and undrafted rookie J. J. Taylor, the Patriots surpassed 100 yards rushing with minutes left before halftime.
Despite those efforts, the Pats were forced to kick field goals on their first two trips inside the red zone. Ahead 6-3 late in the second quarter, Burkhead finally broke through with a touchdown catch, first slipping safety Jonathan Abram in the right flat, then speeding 11 yards and flipping over the goal line with less than a minute left.
But that cushion disappeared almost immediately, with Las Vegas covering 75 yards in fewer than 30 seconds before halftime, capped by a Carr-to-Foster Moreau 1-yard TD pass.
Burkhead notched his final touchdown with 5:23 to play, sneaking across the goal line from two yards out. While Nick Folk missed the ensuing extra point, Calhoun and Wise had his back, combining for the strip-sack TD 10 seconds later.
Here were the Pats’ best and worst performances from Sunday:
Best
RB Rex Burkhead Again soaking up all of James White’s snaps, Burkhead registered one of his best games as a Patriot, scoring three touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career. His last, a two-yard push off the left side, put Vegas away for good.
RB Sony Michel Stalled at the start, Michel ripped off the two longest runs of his career. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing on just seven carries.
OLB Shilique Calhoun A half-sack for a safety and a stripped sack against his former team? No one should have derived more joy from Sunday’s win than Calhoun.
DB Joejuan Williams The second-year defensive back held his own against Darren Waller during obvious passing downs, allowing zero catches around one penalty drawn.
Worst
Red-zone offense The Pats kicked field goals on three of their five trips inside the Raiders’ 20-yard line.
QB Cam Newton He was inaccurate for most of the afternoon and twice threw into triple coverage, endangering possession and Julian Edelman. Better games are ahead for No. 1.
K Nick Folk The veteran kicker made a couple chip shot field goals, but missed the extra point after the Patriots final touchdown