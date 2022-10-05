NFL: New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throws a pass during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

If there's any such thing as a good loss, the New England Patriots had one last weekend.

However, even the best of losses doesn't come close to the worst of wins, so the Patriots will be looking to get back on track on Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions in Foxborough, Mass.