Five NFL games will be played in Europe in the 2023 season, with the Jacksonville Jaguars playing back-to-back games in London and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs part of the league’s debut in Frankfurt, Germany.
The league announced the international schedule Wednesday in advance of the full schedule release on Thursday.
Other significant regular-season pairings also were teased, including the New England Patriots-Indianapolis Colts game in Frankfurt in on Nov. 12 (Week 10).
In all, three games will be played in London and three in Frankfurt. The NFL hosted its first regular-season game in Germany last fall when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in Week 10 in Munich.
A stop in Mexico City has been taken off the schedule this season with Estadio Azteca unavailable because of renovations in advance of the 2026 World Cup.
The 2023 international games are:
• Week 4 (Oct. 1): Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)
• Week 9 (Nov. 5): Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Frankfurt Stadium)
• Week 10 (Nov. 12): Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Frankfurt Stadium)
The Jaguars are the first team ever to play back-to-back games abroad.
The Chiefs also announced Wednesday that they will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 in the next edition in the budding rivalry between the teams and their star quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.
In other holiday games, the Dolphins will visit Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in the first-ever Black Friday game in Week 12, and the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will host the rival New York Giants on Christmas Day.