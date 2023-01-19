NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots will play a 2023 regular-season game in Germany, the NFL announced Thursday.

The Pats will kick off in Munich or Frankfurt at a date and time to be determined. It’s expected the game will serve as one of the Patriots’ nine home games. The Chiefs were also selected to play in Germany, where the NFL will host two games next season, indicating Kansas City will also be a designated home team.