Matthew Judon can’t harass quarterbacks alone. He needs a sidekick.
With the cornerback position considered one of the prime areas of weakness on the defensive side of the ball, the pass rush becomes that much more important.
Add in all the big-time receivers the Patriots are going to face in 2022, and it’s even more imperative for the pass rush to hit home.
The Patriots were able to accomplish that mission part of the year last year, with Judon basically a one-man wrecking crew. He registered 12.5 sacks in his first 13 games, but tailed off during the critical games down the stretch.
He didn’t notch a sack in the final four regular-season games, along with the playoff loss against the Bills. Having what amounted to no pass rush certainly didn’t help matters playing Buffalo twice in that stretch, along with Indianapolis and Miami, games that were all losses.
While the hope is Judon won’t once again fade, the bigger issue is finding an outside linebacker on the opposite side who will also terrorize quarterbacks.
The Patriots need more than one threat. It can’t just be Judon.
Second-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore figures to help push the pocket on the inside, but the Patriots could use another sack master on the outside to run with Judon.
The possibilities?
Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins and Anfernee Jennings top the list.
Deatrich Wise will be on the field on the edge for early downs, but in order for the sub defense to be effective on passing downs, either Uche, Perkins or Jennings need to blossom.
It should be noted that even though that edge rusher position is so important in today’s NFL, the Patriots didn’t spend money on a free agent to complement Judon, didn’t make a trade for one, or add one in the draft.
Apparently, the Patriots feel the answer lies in-house.
Listening to linebackers coach Steve Belichick, not to mention Bill Belichick, it seems like they’re both expecting Uche to be that guy.
Uche was expected to emerge last season, especially after looking unstoppable at times during training camp. Only, he wound up virtually invisible during the season.
To be fair, Uche has dealt with injuries that have limited his availability. During his rookie season, he wasn’t able to play until Week 8.
As a 2020 second-round pick, however, the Patriots are counting on the former Michigan star and need more return on their investment.
Uche is certainly the leader in the clubhouse to make some noise as Judon’s sidekick.
As for the others, Perkins and Jennings did not play last season. Perkins, a 2021 third-round pick, essentially had a redshirt year. He basically notched a year’s worth of healthy scratches.
Jennings, meanwhile, dealt with an unspecified injury and never saw the field in his second season. He was also a third-round pick, only he arrived in 2020. It’s tough to see him being a significant contributor, although he could surprise.
Undrafted rookie DaMarcus Mitchell is theoretically another possibility for the job, but comes in as a longshot.