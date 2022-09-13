NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (48) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 Kirby Lee

Kendrick Bourne, who lost his standing as a starter and key contributor in the Patriots offense, should get on the field for more than two snaps Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Listening to Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown during his video call with the media Tuesday, Bourne took a positive step toward seeing more playing time based on his performance, coming in cold against the Dolphins and making an immediate impact.