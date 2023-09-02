SPORTS-PATRIOTS-WR-DEMARIO-DOUGLAS-AIMING-1-YB.jpg

Demario Douglas makes a tough catch during New England Patriots training camp.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Demario “Pop” Douglas got his nickname from a late family member who passed away when he was young.

If all goes well for Douglas next week, the nickname will stick in New England for a different reason.