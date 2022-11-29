NFL: New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had a career high in yardage last Thursday night against the Vikings.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Year 2 as an NFL starting quarterback hasn’t been a cakewalk for Mac Jones.

There have been injuries and struggles for sure. There were even rumblings outside the building about whether Bailey Zappe should keep the job. However, New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers says that Jones has earned respect in the locker room with how he’s handled this season.