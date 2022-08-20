SPORTS-PATRIOTS-WR-TYQUAN-THORNTON-SUFFERS-1-YB.jpg

Aaron Robinson of the New York Giants keeps Tyquan Thornton of the New England Patriots from making a reception during the first half of an Aug. 11 preseason game at Gillette Stadium. 

 Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton suffered a serious collarbone injury in Friday’s preseason win over the Panthers and will miss significant time, sources told the Herald.

Thornton’s injury is not considered to be season-ending, but an immediate timeline is unclear. After securing his first and only catch against Carolina, Thornton was grabbed by three defenders and crashed hard on his right shoulder. One of the Panthers landed directly on top of him. Thornton remained in the game, but did not play in the second half.