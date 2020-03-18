The Detroit Lions reportedly will add two more former New England Patriots to their roster.
The Lions are signing defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year, $8 million contract. Shelton’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Wednesday with multiple media outlets.
Detroit also will acquire defensive back Duron Harmon in a trade for a pair of late-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Shelton, 26, started 14 of his 16 games with the Patriots in 2019 and set career highs with 61 tackles and three sacks.
Harmon recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 16 games last season.
Third-year Lions head coach Matt Patricia was on New England coach Bill Belichick’s staff from 2004-17.
To make up for the loss of Shelton, the Patriots signed veteran defensive tackle Beau Allen on Wednesday to a two-year, $8 million deal.
Allen spent four seasons with the Eagles and the past two years with Tampa Bay.
The Miami Dolphins and former Pats center Ted Karras agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.
Karras is expected to replace Dan Kilgore, who became a free agent after the Dolphins declined his option for the 2020 season.
The 27-year-old Karras was thrust into a starting role with the New England Patriots in 2019 after David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs at the end of the preseason. Karras started 15 games for the Patriots last season.
Karras had served as a backup in the three previous seasons after being selected by New England in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.