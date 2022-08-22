Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility on Monday and practiced for the first time since leaving the club for personal reasons on Aug. 11.

Coach Todd Bowles said of Brady after practice, "He's very familiar with the offense, so him coming back in and us getting back to work is kind of normal. Just getting used to the heat and getting used to the guys, but he ran the offense well. ... We're happy to have him back."