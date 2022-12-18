NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive end Chandler Jones recovered a fumble on a lateral play and took it 48 yards to the end zone against his former team with time expired to give the host Las Vegas Raiders a stunning 30-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

With the score tied 24-24, Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on the final play of regulation. He gained 23 yards before tossing a lateral backwards to receiver Jakobi Meyers, who then launched the ball back toward midfield to try and keep the play alive.