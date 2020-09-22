New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t need to see Darren Waller’s 12 catch, 103-yard receiving performance Monday night to know his team had a challenge on its hands when New England hosts the Las Vegas Raiders and Waller on Sunday at 1 p.m.
“He’s really really tough. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a guy like this. He’s really got great receiver skills, he played receiver and always got a lot of length like a big receiver does, but he’s got very good quickness and blocks very competitively. He’s not afraid to mix it up,” Belichick said. “So he’s definitely more than a receiver playing tight end. He’s got all the skills that can come inside. He’s a very good inside receiver which sometimes the wideouts have trouble making that move in there.”
Waller, who played in an option system at Georgia Tech, wasn’t expected to be a star coming out of college. He was a sixth-round pick in 2015 of the Baltimore Ravens, who used him sparingly. The Raiders didn’t even realize what they had as a receiver until last year, when the 6-foot-6, 255-pound target caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards.
Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington said he’s somebody the defense is identifying on every play.
“With a player like him, we want to know where he’s at, at all times and you definitely want to know when he’s in the game,” Covington said. “Just as a team awareness, you definitely want to know exactly where he is at and when he’s in the game so if you don’t, he can hurt you.”
Belichick has been a tight end aficionado over his career. He drafted and thrived with Rob Gronkowski in New England and his affection for New York Giants legend Mark Bavaro is well established.
White posts tribute to dad
In his first public comments since his father Tyrone White was killed in a car crash Sunday in Florida, Patriots running back James White posted a tribute to him on Instagram Tuesday.
White’s mother Lisa also suffered “life-threatening injuries” and is in critical condition at a hospital in Hollywood, Fla., according to the Miami Herald.
Tuesday was White’s son Xzavier’s first birthday. White posted side-by-side photos of his father holding him as a child and the Patriots back holding Xzavier with the message:
“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already.”
White was with the Patriots’ in Seattle when he learned of the news and chose not to play in the game.
but flew back to New England with his teammates. It’s unclear when he’ll rejoin the team.
New England Patriots RB James White inactive after his father dies in a car accident (report)
The Miami Herald reported details of the accident, Monday.
“Lisa White, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat, with her husband in the passenger seat. The car was making a left turn onto Southwest 118th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, when it was struck by a white Subaru traveling east.
The Passat hit a curb and flipped over. Lisa White suffered “life-threatening” injuries, deputies said, and remains in critical condition at Memorial Regional Hospital.
The white Subaru caught on fire after hitting a traffic-control box. The driver, Daniel Chamberlin, 32, had minor injuries, police said.”
Tyrone White was a well-respected police officer.
White, a respected player both on the Patriots and around the NFL has been receiving well-wishes and condolences from around the NFL.
