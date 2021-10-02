Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski will not make the trip to New England for Sunday night’s reunion with the Patriots due to a rib injury, ESPN reported Saturday.
Gronkowski was injured during the Buccaneers’ 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday before reportedly making an appearance at practice Friday.
Sunday would have been Gronkowski’s first game against the Patriots since he left the team following the 2018 postseason. He retired that offseason, only to return to the NFL after Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020.
Gronkowski, 32, has collected 16 receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns this season.
The five-time Pro Bowl selection won three Super Bowls with the Patriots during his nine seasons in New England. He added his fourth Super Bowl title with the Bucs last season.
Steelers’ Claypool out vs. Green Bay
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool will not play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers because of a hamstring injury, NFL Network reported.
Claypool, 23, had a career-best nine catches for 96 yards in last week’s 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury occurred in practice this week.
He made two starts in his three games this season, catching 15 passes for 211 yards with no touchdowns.
Claypool, a second-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2020, has 77 receptions for 1,084 yards and nine scores in 19 games over two seasons.
Panthers’ McCaffrey to miss Dallas gameStar running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the Carolina Panthers’ game Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring strain from last week.
Though he was ruled out on Friday’s injury report, McCaffrey has avoided injured reserve, and head coach Matt Rhule said earlier in the week that McCaffrey could return in less than three weeks.
The 25-year-old back, who was named an All-Pro in 2019, exited early from the Panthers’ Week 3 win over the Houston Texans on Sept. 23 with the injury. He played only three games in 2020 due to a high ankle sprain and a shoulder injury.
McCaffrey, 25, has 52 carries for 201 yards and a touchdown to go along with 16 receptions for 163 yards in three games this season.
Rookie running back Chuba Hubbard is expected to start in McCaffrey’s absence.
Pack’s Za’Darius Smith undergoes back surgery
Green Bay Packers star linebacker Za’Darius Smith is out indefinitely after undergoing back surgery this week, NFL Network reported Friday.
Smith played 18 snaps as a reserve in the season opener against the New Orleans Saints despite intense back pain and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17.
The Packers haven’t revealed that Smith underwent surgery or whether or not it would be season-ending.
The 29-year-old Smith made the Pro Bowl in both of his first two seasons with Green Bay. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2019 and 12.5 last season.
The Packers are missing Smith’s pass-rushing skills as they have just four sacks through three games.
Giants rule out WRs Shepard, Slayton
The New York Giants on Friday ruled out receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, as well as left guard Ben Bredeson, from Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Shepard and Slayton are dealing with hamstring injuries while Bredeson has a hand ailment. All three were injured during last week’s 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and missed all three practices this week.
Shepard leads the Giants (0-3) with 18 receptions for 223 yards. Slayton is the team’s fourth leading receiver with seven catches for 127 yards. The Giants have just two TD receptions, with Shepard and Slayton grabbing one each.
Kenny Golladay with 11 catches for 166 yards is the only other New York wideout over 100 receiving yards.
Bears’ starting QB to be decided today
Andy Dalton was listed as questionable due to his ailing knee on Friday, and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy said a decision on a starting quarterback won’t be made until close to kickoff against the visiting Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Dalton was a limited practice participant and Nagy’s decision to not name a starter indicates a willingness to give Dalton time to recover. If Dalton can’t play Sunday, rookie Justin Fields will start.
“Andy is getting better each day and we’re going to see where he’s at on Sunday,” Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters after practice.
Nagy said he doesn’t foresee any situation in which veteran Nick Foles starts Sunday.
Dalton sustained a bone bruise on his left knee during a Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and missed last week’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Dalton said he is making progress but was short on details when it came to his practice workload on Friday.
“With the injury, you’re just trying to get back as soon as possible,” Dalton said. “I feel really good about where I’m at. ...
“I did some things (in practice) and felt good about where I was and everything. I’m going to leave it at that.”
The 33-year-old Dalton is in first season with the Bears and has completed 73.5 percent of his throws for 262 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft, started against the Browns and it didn’t go well. He completed 6 of 20 passes for 68 yards but gave 67 yards back on nine sacks. Chicago had 47 yards of total offense.
Overall, Fields is just 14-of-35 passing (40 percent) for 138 yards and one interception in three games.
“Last week wasn’t the performance we want to put out,” Fields said on Friday. “We talked about that and we expect to be better this week.”
Among other injuries, star outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) returned to practice on a limited basis after missing the previous two days. Mack is listed as questionable, along with cornerback Xavier Crawford (back) and receiver Darnell Mooney (groin).
Linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) will miss the contest, as will safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring).
--Field Level Media