New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took most of the snaps with the first-team offense Wednesday and is in line to get the start this week against the New York Jets, ESPN reported.
Jones took 90% of the first-team snaps, according to the report.
Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots’ loss to the Bears on Monday night. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game that Jones wasn’t removed for performance. However, he also said it wasn’t a medical decision.
Rookie Bailey Zappe replaced Jones and played the rest of the game, throwing for 185 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.
Belichick refused to dive into “hypotheticals” Tuesday morning about which quarterback would draw the start against the Jets.
Both Belichick and Jones said the plan all along was to go with both QBs against the Bears, a notion that reportedly was news to other members of the team.
Leading to the scrutiny of a pre-plan for a two-QB night was that Jones was pulled after throwing an interception. Jones threw for just 13 yards and rushed for another 24 in his three series.
Jones was playing for the first time since Sept. 25 after sustaining a high ankle sprain. He is not listed on this week’s injury report.
The Patriots (3-4) visit the New York Jets (5-2) on Sunday.