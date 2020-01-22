New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams was arrested in Cumberland County, Tenn., on Jan. 17 and faces drug possession charges, according to television station WTVF.
Williams reportedly was stopped on Interstate 40 for speeding, and troopers allegedly found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car.
Williams was drafted by the Patriots last April in the second round out of Vanderbilt, in Nashville. Cumberland County is located between Nashville and Knoxville.
According to the report, he faces charges for speeding, possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams, 22, played in nine games during his rookie season but did not start. He had four tackles and one pass defended, playing only 80 defensive snaps behind a deep depth chart at cornerback.
He also was on the field for five snaps in the Patriots’ season-ending 20-13 defeat to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs, while also playing on special teams.
McCourty says he wants to play in 2020
Free-agent-to-be safety Devin McCourty is not planning to retire this offseason, but it’s unclear if he will remain with the New England Patriots in 2020.
McCourty’s agent, Andy Simms, told ESPN in a story published Wednesday that McCourty “wants to play” and that “retirement is not an option.”
The 32-year-old suggested last January, before Super Bowl LIII, that he could consider retiring if the Patriots won the title, which they did against the Los Angeles Rams. But he returned for the 2019 season and now plans to play at least one more season.
McCourty is set to hit free agency for the second time in his career after playing out a five-year, $47.5 million contract signed in March 2015. He explored the market that March and considered offers from other teams before returning to New England.
A first-round pick by the Patriots in 2010, McCourty has started 155 games across 10 seasons, earning two Pro Bowl nods .
McCourty’s twin brother, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, has one year remaining on a two-year, $10 million contract he signed last March. The contract is not guaranteed, and the Patriots could save $3.8 million by releasing him.
