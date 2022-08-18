NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during a game last season.

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s never good news when a key player like Hunter Henry leaves practice. However, there’s reportedly little concern over the New England Patriots tight end’s latest injury issue.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Henry “is dealing with a minor injury and should return soon.” This comes after the veteran tight end left was absent during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.