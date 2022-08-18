It’s never good news when a key player like Hunter Henry leaves practice. However, there’s reportedly little concern over the New England Patriots tight end’s latest injury issue.
According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Henry “is dealing with a minor injury and should return soon.” This comes after the veteran tight end left was absent during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Carolina Panthers.
Howe also reports that there is “minimal concern on his status.” It’s likely that the Patriots will play it safe with their top tight end as they navigate the preseason. Henry is set to be a key blocker, receiver and red zone target once again for New England, emerging as one of their top free-agent signings last season.
Henry sat out the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants, along with most other starters. With Henry being held out of practice Wednesday, it’s unlikely that he suits up for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.
According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Patriots have signed tight end Jalen Wydermyer, likely to help deal with Henry’s absence during the preseason.
Wilkerson has concussion
Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson suffered a concussion during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Panthers and is expected to miss Friday’s preseason game against Carolina, a source confirmed to the Boston Herald.
Wilkerson spoke with players and coaches after he was evaluated off site Wednesday afternoon and is feeling “fine,” the source said.
Wilkerson was carted off the field after absorbing a hit from Panthers safety Kenny Robinson during a kickoff return drill that initially left him laying motionless on the ground. Robinson’s hit sparked the first of two fights that broke out in Wednesday’s practice, a day after Robinson and Wilkerson were involved in a scuffle that led to another fight in the first joint session. Robinson was kicked out of practice both days.