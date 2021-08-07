Report: Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan (ACL) out for season Field Level Media Aug 7, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan will miss the upcoming season after sustaining a torn ACL in practice earlier this week, the NFL Network reported Saturday.McMillan, who was injured during a special teams drill on Tuesday, also saw an ACL tear wipe out his 2017 rookie season with the Miami Dolphins.NFL Network also reported the Patriots are expected to re-sign linebacker Cassh Maluia, who was released in March after the Patriots signed McMillan in free agency.McMillan, 25, recorded 27 tackles and one forced fumble while playing in all 16 games (four starts) last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.McMillan has 204 tackles and three forced fumbles in 45 games (32 starts) since being selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.Maluia, 22, played on 86 snaps in nine games last season after being selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT