NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Patriots running back Damien Harris runs with the ball while Detroit Lions safety Will Harris defends during the first half Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Harris was injured in the game and will miss several weeks.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The news doesn’t sound all that encouraging with respect to running back Damien Harris, who left Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harris is likely to miss multiple games due to the injury.