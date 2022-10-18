NFL: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne gets tackled by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison, left, and cornerback Greedy Williams after a first quarter reception Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Bourne is reportedly willing to be traded.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Kendrick Bourne wouldn’t be averse to being traded out of New England, per an ESPN report.

The talented wideout, who is currently battling a turf toe injury, wouldn’t mind a change of scenery if it afforded him more opportunities to play and be more of an integral part of the offense.