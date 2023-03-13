The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed on a three-year, $67.5 million contract, ESPN reported Monday.
The deal can be executed on Wednesday under NFL rules. Once it’s done, Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England during Garoppolo’s first three-plus seasons in the league.
Garoppolo, 31, leaves the 49ers after six seasons and multiple deep playoff runs together.
Garoppolo was the starting quarterback in San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV, where he threw a touchdown and two interceptions in a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. The 49ers reached the NFC championship game in the 2021 season, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
Garoppolo was not expected to return to the 49ers in 2022 as they made room for Trey Lance to take over as the franchise quarterback. But because Garoppolo elected to have shoulder surgery over the offseason, San Francisco could not find a trade partner, with the procedure reportedly scaring the Washington Commanders out of a potential deal.
The 49ers and Garoppolo re-worked his remaining contract into a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $6.5 million. While he was expected to serve as the backup, that changed when Lance broke his ankle in Week 2 and missed the rest of the season.
Garoppolo went 7-3 as the starter before suffering a foot injury in Week 13 that ended his season. That opened the door for rookie Brock Purdy to be the 49ers’ improbable hero, winning five starts to close the regular season and two starts in the playoffs before he was injured in San Francisco’s 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game.
Despite Lance’s and Purdy’s injury situations, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said in the offseason that he did not see “any scenario” where Garoppolo would return to the team in 2023.
Since entering the league with the Patriots in 2014, Garoppolo has a 40-17 record as a starter in the regular season. He has totaled 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions with a 67.6 career completion percentage.
The Raiders also needed a quarterback after releasing Derek Carr, who is in agreement on a deal with the New Orleans Saints.
Miami signs Mike White to two-year contract
The Miami Dolphins are in agreement with quarterback Mike White on a two-year deal worth $16 million, ESPN reported Monday.
White, who turns 28 later this month, presumably becomes the primary backup to concussion-prone Tua Tagovailoa, who has played in just 36 career games since being drafted No. 5 overall by Miami in 2020.
The Dolphins still have Skylar Thompson on the roster. Last year’s primary backup, Teddy Bridgewater, is an unrestricted free agent.
White, a South Florida native, went 1-3 as a starter for the New York Jets in 2022 before he was lost to injury. He threw for 1,192 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions in a backup role to Zach Wilson.
White has played in eight career games, throwing for 2,145 yards, with eight touchdowns against 12 INTs. He was drafted in the fifth round by Dallas in 2018.