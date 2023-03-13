NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, seen two seasons ago, is signing with the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo agreed on a three-year, $67.5 million contract, ESPN reported Monday.

The deal can be executed on Wednesday under NFL rules. Once it’s done, Garoppolo will reunite with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in New England during Garoppolo’s first three-plus seasons in the league.