NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

Sep 25, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Odafe Oweh (99) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots might be without Mac Jones for awhile.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Monday’s MRI confirmed the quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in New England’s 37-26 loss to Baltimore on Sunday and it’s a “pretty severe” injury. At this point, the team is just hopeful that Jones won’t need surgery to repair it.