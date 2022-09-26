NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

According to reports, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain late in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

 Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY SPORTS

The Patriots might be without Mac Jones for awhile.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Monday’s MRI confirmed the quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in New England’s 37-26 loss to Baltimore on Sunday and it’s a “pretty severe” injury. At this point, the team is just hopeful that Jones won’t need surgery to repair it.