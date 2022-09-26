The Patriots might be without Mac Jones for awhile.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Monday’s MRI confirmed the quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain in New England’s 37-26 loss to Baltimore on Sunday and it’s a “pretty severe” injury. At this point, the team is just hopeful that Jones won’t need surgery to repair it.
“Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a ‘pretty severe’ high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero tweeted. “The hope is Jones won’t need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers.”
Despite the reports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was mum as could be on his quarterback’s injury in a Monday morning press conference.
“No update on him,” Belichick said in his opening statement. “We’ll go through the process and see where things are this morning. But nothing definitive at this point.”
Is injured reserve a possibility?
“I just answered that question,” Belichick replied. “Until we get more information I’m not going speculate wildly on what it would or wouldn’t be.”
So the coach has no response to the reports?
“I already made a statement on that. I’m not going to make wild speculation,” Belichick said.
If Jones isn’t ready to go in Green Bay this weekend and beyond, Brian Hoyer is likely the Band-Aid the Patriots will apply. The 36-year-old journeyman has served as Jones’ backup in all three games this season and made a spot start when Cam Newton was out with COVID-19 in 2020.
“Brian’s got a lot of experience in the offense,” Belichick said.
Asked about rookie Bailey Zappe’s progress, the coach simply said the fourth-round pick has “gotten a lot better” since arriving in Foxborough.
Hoyer’s teammates voiced confidence in him after Sunday’s loss at Gillette Stadium.
“Obviously he’s been in the league for a long time, man,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “You don’t stick around in this league for a long time unless you’re a really smart, tough, great football player.”
Jones was injured on the final offensive play against the Ravens. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell broke through the line and smoked Jones, whose ankle twisted underneath him. The quarterback couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he hopped off the field and was carried to the locker room by staffers; he didn’t even stop at the blue medical tent.
If Jones lands on injured reserve, he would miss a minimum of four games before being eligible to return.
Those games include at Green Bay (Oct. 2), Detroit (Oct. 9), at Cleveland (Oct. 16), and Chicago (Oct. 24).