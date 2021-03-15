Bill Belichick went to the market on Monday.
Belichick and the New England Patriots reached agreements with multiple players, including former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Other players who reached agreement were linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills.
According to Drew Rosenhaus, Smith agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.
Smith, 25, flourished last season with the Titans, recording career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (448) and touchdown catches (eight).
According to ESPN, Agholor is receiving a two-year contract worth $26 million. The 20th pick of the 2015 draft, Agholor had 896 receiving yards on 48 catches last season, including eight for touchdowns.
The Patriots’ four-year deal with Judon, a linebacker formerly with the Baltimore Ravens, is worth a reported $56 million with $32 million guaranteed.
Judon, 28, recorded 50 tackles and six sacks in 14 games last season to earn his second straight Pro Bowl selection.
Judon has 236 tackles and 34.5 sacks in 76 games (49 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State.
Mills, a cornerback, previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rosenhaus told ESPN that Mills’ four-year pact was worth $24 million with $9 million guaranteed.
Mills, 26, collected 74 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 15 games last season.
• The Pats also reached a two-year deal with Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
• The Pats also are in talks to acquire wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played last season for the 49ers.
• The Pats also agreed to re-sign defensive end Deatrich Wise.
Patriots lose Thuney
The Kansas City Chiefs and free agent guard Joe Thuney have agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal, according to multiple reports on Monday. The 28-year-old Thuney started 80 consecutive games for the Patriots over the past five seasons.
He also started 10 playoff games, including three straight Super Bowls.