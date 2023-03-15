The New England Patriots are in agreement on a three-year deal worth $33 million with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The Patriots also are expected to sign free agent offensive lineman Riley Reiff, according to ESPN and The Athletic.
Smith-Schuster, 26, caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns for the Chiefs in 2022, his only season in Kansas City. He also had 10 catches for 89 yards in the Chiefs’ postseason run, culminating with a Super Bowl victory.
Smith-Schuster, a former second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has 401 career receptions for 4,788 yards and 29 TDs.
Smith-Schuster helps offset the loss of Jakobi Meyers, who agreed to terms on nearly the exact same deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Terms were not reported on Reiff. The Patriots would be his fifth team. Reiff, 34, spent last season with the Chicago Bears, starting 10 of the 16 games he played.
Reiff has played in 163 games (149 starts) for four teams, including the Detroit Lions (2012-16), who selected him No. 23 overall in the 2012 draft.
The Pats also agreed to terms on a two-year deal with offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on Tuesday, per reports. Anderson has played in 41 games (12 starts) for the Denver Broncos the past three seasons. Also, the Pats extended a one-year tender to restricted free agent offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste.
QB Brissett going to Washington
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett is expected to sign a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Commanders, ESPN reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, $8 million is guaranteed.
Brissett will join Sam Howell in the quarterback room for the Commanders. Washington saw fellow quarterback Taylor Heinicke reportedly agree to terms this week on a two-year, $20 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Brissett, 30, completed a career-high 64.0% of his passes while throwing for 2,608 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions in 16 games (11 starts) last season with the Cleveland Browns. He also rushed for 243 yards and two scores.
He has thrown for 10,350 yards with 48 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 76 career games with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Browns.