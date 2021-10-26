Milton, Mass., police arrested three-time Super Bowl champion and recently retired Patriots player Patrick Chung for alleged domestic violence and vandalism, according to court documents.
Chung pleaded not guilty before Judge Neil Horihan in Quincy District Court on Tuesday, facing charges of assault and battery of a family member/household member and vandalism.
The Commonwealth asked for $10,000 cash bail and terms that he would not have contact with the victim, according to a spokesperson for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Judge Horihan released Chung on $10,000 personal surety and a restraining order.
The victim’s name has not been released to the public.
In May 2020, Chung signed a two-year contract extension with a $3 million signing bonus to play safety for the Patriots through 2023. He opted out of the 2020-21 season, citing COVID-19 concerns. In March 2021, the 34-year-old announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL and three Super Bowl wins with the Patriots.
This isn’t Chung’s first run-in with local authorities. In 2019, Chung faced a felony charge of cocaine possession after drugs were allegedly found in his home in Meredith, N.H. That charge was dismissed in January 2020, on terms that he would remain on good behavior for two years.
Chung is due back in court Jan. 7 for a pre-trial conference.