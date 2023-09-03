NFL coaches, perhaps more than their peers in any other North American pro sport, are under a constant microscope. Every decision they make and sentence they utter gets analyzed, and their results and merits are scrutinized year-round. Too many losses, and coaches will find themselves on the "hot seat," where job security can be as unpredictable as a last-minute heave into the end zone.

But how accurately can we identify which coaches should be on the hottest seats as the 2023 season gets underway? For that, historical data can offer at least one version of a guide, as Brian Burke displayed for ESPN in 2017. We know plenty of information about former NFL head coaches at the time of their firing, which can inform our expectations. What were their records with their teams, and how successful were they in the postseason, if they made it that far? How long had they gone since their last playoff appearance, and since their last playoff win? Team owners and front offices have given coaches with Super Bowl résumés more leeway, which can also be factored in.

NFL: New York Jets at New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, right, and Jets coach Todd Bowles exchange pleasantries after New England's 38-3 victory on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Gillette Stadium. Belichick's club will host a playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 13; Bowles was fired after the game.