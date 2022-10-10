NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) gets help off the ground during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium.  

 Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons were down just six points late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they sacked Tom Brady on a third-down play. However, instead of getting the ball punted back to them for a chance at a game-winning drive, the Falcons were called for roughing the passer.

The Buccaneers kept possession and eventually were able to kneel out the clock for a 21-15 win, while howls arose from several observers who thought there was nothing wrong with the way Atlanta's Grady Jarrett sacked Brady.