NFL: Preseason-New York Giants at New England Patriots

Dante Scarnecchia talks to players during a game last season. Scarnecchia on Tuesday retired for a second time as the Patriots’ offensive line coach.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Dante Scarnecchia hasn’t watched any of the New England Patriots’ padded practices in person.

But the offensive line guru has certainly read about all the difficulties the team, and his old O-line in particular, has had adjusting to the new outside zone running scheme, which is now being paired with a bootleg, play-action passing game.