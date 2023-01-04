NFL: Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills

Bills safety Damar Hamlin warms up before a Nov. 20 game against the Browns.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition.

Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next scheduled game — in this case, a 1 p.m. home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday.