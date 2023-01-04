Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition.
Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next scheduled game — in this case, a 1 p.m. home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Bills didn’t practice and shifted media availability to later in the week. No formal practice was held, but a brief walkthrough served as the first on-field activity since Hamlin, 24, collapsed and stopped breathing due to cardiac arrest Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Family said Hamlin was still in critical condition Wednesday at a Cincinnati hospital.
The Bengals also were back at their team facility for the first time since Monday. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the AFC North division and home-field advantage still up for grabs. The game time had been listed as TBD, but officials on Wednesday announced it as 1 p.m.
“We’re pulling for Damar, hoping for the most positive outlook and looking forward to him seeing all the support he’s getting from his team, community. ... That’ll be a great day when he’s able to see that,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.
Taylor choked back emotion when he described walking across the field to Bills head coach Sean McDermott on Monday night to discuss how to handle the situation. McDermott told Taylor he should be at the hospital with Hamlin.
“I need to be at the hospital with Damar. I shouldn’t be coaching this game,” Taylor said of what McDermott said.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Monday rallied his team with the mantra “one-week season,” as New England focused on a win to sneak into the playoffs. By Wednesday, Belichick was on the field running a low-key practice absent the usual bass-bumping soundtrack. Pats chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was among contributors to Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser, donating $18,003. The number 18 symbolizes “life” in Jewish faith; 3 is Hamlin’s jersey number.
Bills have final say on Sunday game
Any decision regarding when and if the Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday.
Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That’s because the NFL intends to follow the lead of McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation “hasn’t taken place.”
“We’ll allow Sean (McDermott) and his team and his staff and the players, which are the most important things here, to guide us if we have to make that decision,” Vincent said of the possibility of postponing Buffalo’s game Sunday with the Patriots.
Attention and energy in Buffalo remains focused on the health of Hamlin, leading the Bills to shift their typical Wednesday schedule ahead of an anticipated Sunday game with the New England Patriots.
The Bills organization continues to cope with the trauma of Hamlin, a 24-year-old starting safety, who collapsed during Monday’s game due to cardiac arrest. With coaches and teammates gathered around him, Hamlin was resuscitated on the field at Cincinnati and his uncle said Tuesday that emergency medical care involved use of a defibrillator.