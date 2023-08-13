The Patriots will play real football in four weeks.
Real, competitive, physical football with actual stakes.
Until then, there’s more preseason and training camp to cover. Based on what we’ve seen so far, here some Patriots thoughts as the season opener gets closer.
1. Bill O’Brien’s offense fits
Every practice, Mac Jones is flexing his command of the line of scrimmage and quick release. JuJu Smith-Schuster frequently speeds into space on plays designed to maximize his yards after the catch. Blink, and you might miss DeVante Parker out-wrestling another cornerback for a jump ball.
Everything O’Brien has installed pulsates with purpose and comes with a counter. The Patriots are not committing to a store-brand knockoff of the Rams playbook any longer. O’Brien’s system is a real offense, a modernized one, and it’s tailored to the talents of its players. Just as every offense should be.
2. The offensive line needs time
The stats, for whatever they’re worth two-plus week into training camp, have been scary.
Patriots quarterbacks absorbed 20 would-be sacks over team drills in the last three practices. The offensive line got undressed in the preseason opener against Houston, allowing a 38% pressure rate and basically one of every three designed runs to get stuffed.
But if starting left tackle Trent Brown and left guard Cole Strange can participate in team periods this week – and those “ifs” are as big as they are – that immediately solves half of the line’s problems. Brown, Strange and center David Andrews should form a solid trio on the left side, then it’s a waiting game with right guard Mike Onwenu as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
3. The Pats need Jack Jones
Forget the seriousness of the gun charges Jones faces for a second.
How often does a mid-round rookie finish one season on the suspended list, get arrested the following offseason, walk out of practice in his second training camp and return like nothing’s happened? Let alone, a rookie who plays for Bill Belichick.
Despite drafting Christian Gonzalez in the first round, the Patriots realize they need a cover corner of Jones’ talent to compete in a loaded AFC. That’s why he’s here, despite the pre-draft character concerns and everything that’s transpired since the Pats surprised the league by selecting him in the fourth round. Otherwise, it’s Gonzalez, Jonathan Jones and a bunch of question marks.
4. Sign Ezekiel Elliott
In the twilight of his career, Elliott’s remaining plus skills are exactly what the Patriots need.
Short-yardage running, blitz pickup and ball security. He can do Rhamondre Stevenson’s dirty work, saving Stevenson from the overtaxing workload that broke him down last year. Throw him an extra million or two, while the front office deliberates whether Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong are rosterable, let alone worthy backups.
Sign Zeke.
5. Extend Kyle Dugger
Dugger’s camp would be right to ask for big money, somewhere possibly in the range of $15-$16 million annually.
Because unless he inks a one-year deal, Dugger’s next contract should be his only major free-agent payday. He’s a former second-round pick who’s already 27 and hasn’t made a Pro Bowl. He plays within a defense that values his skillset more than most systems. The Patriots should bank on a rising cap to mollify numbers that look scary now, but fully cover Dugger’s prime and ensure a cornerstone of their defense remains in place.
If they believe Dugger could finish the season as their best defender – possibly even best player – they ought to extend him now before he proves them right.
6. The next safety to break out will be ...
Jabrill Peppers.
Peppers has been a staple of the Pats' first-team defense throughout training camp. He sat Thursday night. He remains an explosive athlete, someone who hits with the violence of a player almost two times his size.
Coming off an ACL tear last season, Peppers posted the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade of his career, including personal bests in run defense and tackling. Entering his second season in New England fully healthy, the bet here is he builds on that come September.
7. How will Mac Jones respond to pressure?
Last season, Jones trailed only Zach Wilson as the second-worst passer under pressure at PFF. He was spooked from the summer on, bailing prematurely out of pockets and/or throwing passes away. Jones knew he was working behind a poorly-coached offensive line with confusing protection rules, and acted like it.
The good news: those coaches and protection rules have been replaced. The bad news: the O-line is still concerning. Jones' performance under pressure, particularly on third down and in the red zone, is crucial.
8. Demario Douglas already has a roster spot
The rookie jitterbug has rapidly established himself as the team's No. 4 receiver, passing former second-round pick Tyquan Thornton in the second week of training camp. Barring a total collapse, he should maintain that role and might climb the depth chart even further.
He's making the team.
9. Malik Cunningham has more work to do
Thanks for the fourth-quarter heroics, but if the regular season started tomorrow, Cunningham would almost certainly be cut and then re-signed to the practice squad. One preseason drive against the Texans doesn't mean anything in the NFL, and Belichick still sees him first and foremost as a receiver.
10. So does Kayshon Boutte
The LSU highlights from 2020 get older by the day. He's pulled off some spectacular grabs in practice, but I haven't seen enough yet to believe he'll make the 53-man roster. Boutte plays like a possession receiver with strong hands and good body control, but athletically his on-field performance has matched the disappointing numbers he posted at the NFL Combine.
11. Pats' pass rush might be their best in 15-20 years
Matt Judon. Josh Uche. Christian Barmore. Deatrich Wise. Keion White (two pressures against Houston). Ja'Whaun Bentley blitzing like a Hummer with its brakes cut. Watch out.
Ja' Whaun Bentley: still underrated
Bentley is coming off a career year with 125 tackles, three sacks, an interception and six QB hits. He's finally reliable enough in coverage, allowing a QB rating of 86.3 when targeted last year, the lowest of his career as a starter. Opposing quarterbacks didn't even test him downfield, with an average depth of target of 2.6 yards when throwing in his direction.
Bentley is an all-around, impact linebacker. Don't take it from me. Ask Jerod Mayo.
“The thing about Bentley that’s impressed me is just to see the development over the years. This guy, I said it before on record, I think he’s one of the most underrated linebackers in the game,” Mayo said last week.