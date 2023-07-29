SPORTS-EZEKIEL-ELLIOTT-WILL-NEED-ACCEPT-2-PT.jpg

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is bottled up by Bucs defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and safety Mike Edwards during a wild-card playoff game in January at Raymond James Stadium.

 Jefferee Woo

The Patriots were hosting ex-Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a free-agent visit Saturday, a source confirmed to the Herald.

Elliott has been a free agent since Dallas released him in mid-March. Last season, Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging 3.8 yards per carry and starting 14 of 15 games. In New England, he could serve as the primary backup to star back Rhamondre Stevenson, especially in light of Ty Montgomery’s recent leg injury in training camp.