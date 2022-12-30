NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL square off in a pre-playoff showdown when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

The Bills (12-3) currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC after winning their past six games, while the Bengals (11-4) are No. 3 after recording seven straight victories.